Russia, Iran to sign historic comprehensive partnership treaty

Russia and Iran have put the finishing touches on a comprehensive cooperation treaty, setting the stage for the signing of this historic document, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS, News.Az reports.

"During quite productive consultations between experts from legal and regional departments of the foreign ministries of the two countries held in Moscow on June 21, the text was finalized. According to their results, it was agreed to launch internal procedures necessary to prepare the agreement for signing within the framework of top-level bilateral interaction in the near future. We hope that very soon we will witness this truly historic event," the senior diplomat said."Editing such a serious document, meant to elevate the status of Russian-Iranian ties to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, has taken almost two and a half years and today it can be considered complete," Rudenko noted.Earlier, IRNA said that Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that Tehran was ready to sign the comprehensive cooperation agreement with Moscow at the BRICS summit in Kazan in October.

