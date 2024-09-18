Russia, Laos kick off military exercise in Primorsky region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Laos and Russia commenced a military exercise on Wednesday in the Primorsky region of the far east, according to a statement, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The Russian Defense Ministry said an opening ceremony for the Laros-2024 joint military exercise was held at the Sergeevsky training ground.It said Laotian servicemen will practice "all stages of practical actions in single combat formations" with units of Russia's Eastern Military District.It added that the Laotian contingent arrived Tuesday in Vladivostok.The exercise will last until Sept. 26.​​​​​​​

