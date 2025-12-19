Russia launches 160 drones; Ukraine shoots down 108

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of December 19, Russia launched 160 strike drones at Ukraine, including Shahed and Gerbera models. Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted 108 drones, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The attacks came from Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Bryansk, Millerovo in Russia, and Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea. About 90 drones were Shahed models, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukrainian defense units, including aviation, anti-aircraft missiles, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups, repelled most of the attack. As of 8 a.m., 47 drones had hit 23 locations in southern and eastern Ukraine.

The Russian strikes damaged critical infrastructure in Odesa, leaving parts of the city temporarily without electricity, water, and heat. A shock wave broke windows in a five-story building, injuring one person. Traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway was also restricted after the strike.

In Kharkiv’s Kupiansk district, a guided bomb killed a 22-year-old man and wounded four others in the village of Blahodativka. Russia continues to strike the Kherson Thermal Power Plant, delaying cleanup of previous attacks.

The Ukrainian Air Force warns that several Russian drones are still in Ukrainian airspace and urges civilians to follow safety rules.

News.Az