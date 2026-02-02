Russia launches mass drone attack on Cherkasy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces carried out a large-scale overnight drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Cherkasy and surrounding areas on February 2, triggering fires and leaving several civilians injured, regional officials said.

According to Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, multiple drones struck different locations across the region, including areas inside the regional capital. The attacks caused fires and emergency services were immediately deployed to the affected sites, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Taburets described the night as difficult for the region, saying air defenses and emergency teams responded to the aerial assault while damage assessments were ongoing. Preliminary information indicated that at least four people were injured during the attack. Authorities said all relevant rescue and emergency services were working at the scene.

Officials did not immediately provide full details about the scale of damage to buildings or infrastructure, but local authorities warned residents to remain cautious as response operations continued.

The latest strike is part of a series of attacks targeting Cherkasy in recent months. The region has faced repeated drone and missile strikes during the ongoing war.

On December 24, Russian forces reportedly attempted a missile strike that damaged monuments and the Alley of Heroes at a local cemetery. Earlier, on December 18, drone attacks hit critical infrastructure facilities, leading to power outages in parts of the city. Authorities said at least 15 residential buildings were damaged and six people were injured in that incident.

Another attack on August 30 caused fires and damage to a local lyceum, highlighting continued pressure on civilian infrastructure in the region.

Ukrainian authorities continue to warn that drone and missile threats remain high across multiple regions. Officials regularly urge residents to follow air raid alerts and safety instructions during attacks.

The Cherkasy region remains strategically important due to its infrastructure and location in central Ukraine. As aerial attacks continue, emergency services and local authorities say they are maintaining heightened readiness to respond to new strikes and minimize risks to civilians.

News.Az