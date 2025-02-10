Russia launches new drone strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities

Russia launched drone attacks overnight on several Ukrainian cities and regions, such as Kyiv, Donetsk, and Sumy. Ukrainian forces managed to down 61 of the 83 UAVs.

Russia launched a wave of overnight drone attacks on several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, as well as towns in the regions of Donetsk and Sumy.

On Sunday evening, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Ukrainian territory with 83 drones, 61 of which were shot down while 22 were "locationally lost, without negative consequences," according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

One drone hit a residential area in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy. Another hit a parking lot near a high-rise building, damaging at least three houses and roughly 20 vehicles. According to the State Emergency Service, 65 residents were evacuated. One woman was hospitalised, while no casualties were reported.

In the Donetsk region, at least one person was killed and nine others injured after the Russian army dropped an FAB-500 bomb on the city of Kramatorsk.

Seven houses, several apartment buildings, a family outpatient clinic, an educational centre and commercial facilities were damaged.

Olena Sharshakova, head of the outpatient clinic, said that some equipment was lost, but the majority of medication stores on the premises were saved.

Meanwhile, two women and three men were wounded in the shelling of a residential neighbourhood in Kostyantynivka, the local prosecutor's office said.

In both cities, dozens of cars, power lines and gas pipelines were damaged.

In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a drone attack sparked a fire in a non-residential building, with no injuries reported.

