Russia may partially resume tomatoes imports from Turkey in winter

Russian agriculture minister Alexander Tkachev said on Thursday that Moscow may resume tomatoes imports from Turkey in small parcels during the winter season when Russian producers are unable to fully cover domestic needs, Reuters reported.

“I think we can offer the Turkish side the following options. First of all, to supply tomatoes in winter and early spring when our farmers are unable to supply the Russian market due to the wheather,” Tkachev told the Russian state TV Rossiya-24.

