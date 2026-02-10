Russia moves to impose new fines on Telegram

Russia moves to impose new fines on Telegram

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Telegram messaging platform is facing potential fines of up to 64 million roubles ($0.82 million) across eight upcoming court hearings in Russia.

The hearings relate to alleged failures by Telegram to remove information that Russian law requires platforms to take down, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Telegram, which was founded by Russian-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov, plays a central role in private and public communications in and about Russia.

A wide range of newsmakers—including the Kremlin and opposition figures living abroad—regularly use the platform to distribute information quickly to large audiences.

News.Az