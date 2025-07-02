Russia mulls new migration fees targeting foreign workers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian authorities are considering a new wave of fees for foreign nationals and migrant workers, further tightening migration regulations.

The Finance Ministry has proposed amendments to the law on the legal status of foreigners that would expand existing charges and introduce new ones, potentially taking effect in September 2025, News.Az reports, citing The Diplomat.

Proposed fees include 4,200 rubles for work permit services, 2,100 rubles for duplicates, 1,000 rubles to extend temporary stays, and 500 rubles for registering a foreigner at their place of stay. The state duty for place-of-residence registration would also rise from 420 to 1,000 rubles.

Authorities claim the changes aim to “strengthen control” over foreign nationals in Russia. Critics warn that the added financial burden may drive more migrant workers and employers to operate outside legal channels.

In 2024 alone, Russia earned 124 billion rubles from taxes linked to migrant work permits, with 63 billion already collected in the first five months of 2025. The majority of these workers come from Central Asia, including millions from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The proposed measures follow other recent policies, such as mandatory geolocation tracking for foreigners in Moscow starting September 1, 2025.

News.Az