Russia presents draft document on peace talks to Ukraine: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has handed to Ukraine a draft document outlining Moscow’s demands as part of peace talks with Kyiv, a Kremlin spokesman said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.

“We presented a clearly worded and thorough draft document to Ukraine. We are waiting for a response,” Dmitry Peskov said.

He noted that it is high time for Ukraine to give a response.

“Our draft document has been handed over to the Ukrainian side, which includes absolutely clear formulations worked out. The ball is in their court, we are waiting for a response,” the spokesman added.

Peskov also blamed Ukraine for not showing an inclination to intensify peace talks.

News.Az