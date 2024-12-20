Russia questions OSCE's relevance but denies plans to exit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's withdrawal from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is not currently being considered, but the platform's ongoing relevance for its member states is being questioned, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated.

"Despite all its shortcomings, the OSCE remains the only regional platform for multilateral diplomacy with a unique geographical reach built over decades," Grushko said in an interview with kp.ru, News.Az reports."The issue is not about Russia leaving the OSCE, but rather the organization's continued significance to its member states," he explained.However, Grushko made it clear that Russia would not allow Western countries to dominate the OSCE for their "narrow interests" or use it as a tool for promoting the so-called "rules-based order."The senior diplomat also warned that the OSCE could lose its relevance if internal crises within the organization remain unresolved. "If the crisis in its functioning is not addressed, it will ultimately be sidelined from political processes," Grushko concluded.

News.Az