Russia reports record high of 25,173 new coronavirus cases
- 23 Nov 2020 11:54
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154951
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/russia-reports-record-high-of-25173-new-coronavirus-cases Copied
Russia reported a record high of 25,173 new coronavirus infections on Monday, including 6,866 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 2,114,502, Reuters reports.
Authorities also reported 361 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 36,540.