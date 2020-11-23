Yandex metrika counter

Russia reports record high of 25,173 new coronavirus cases

Russia reported a record high of 25,173 new coronavirus infections on Monday, including 6,866 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 2,114,502, Reuters reports.

Authorities also reported 361 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 36,540.


