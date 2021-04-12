Russia restricts air service with Turkey from April 15 to June 1

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia imposes restrictions on regular and chartered air service with Turkey for a period from April 15 to June 1 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.

"We have taken a decision to restrict regular and chartered air service from Russian international airports to Turkish airports and back from April 15 to June 1, except flights necessary for the participation of Concern Titan-2 Joint-Stock Company in the construction of a nuclear power plant <…>, bringing Russian nationals vacationing in Turkey home," she said, adding that two flights, from Moscow to Istanbul and from Istanbul to Moscow would only be allowed per week on a reciprocal basis.

