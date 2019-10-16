Russia resumes flights to Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) allowed the Russian S7 airline to fly from Moscow to Kutaisi, Georgia, Trend reports via the Georgian media outlets.

The corresponding order appeared on October 15 on the website of the Federal Air Transport Agency.

According to the decree, the airline is issued permission to operate the Moscow-Kutaisi flights with a frequency of 7 times a week. According to available information, S7 representatives do not yet have information about planned flights.

S7 Airlines (Siberia Airlines) is a Russian airline that ranks second in the country in terms of the number of passengers carried. The headquarters is located in the small town of Ob (Novosibirsk Region), near the Tolmachevo Novosibirsk International Airport.

At the end of June 2019, Vladimir Putin signed a decree banning airlines transporting Russian citizens to Georgia from July 8.

News.Az

