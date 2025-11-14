Russia's Saratov hit by overnight drone attack, fire erupts near oil refinery - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian city of Saratov was struck by unknown drones overnight, sparking a large fire near an oil facility, according to regional media and Telegram channels. Videos published by journalists and eyewitnesses showed flames and thick smoke rising from the site as emergency crews worked to contain the blaze.

Saratov region governor Roman Busargin reported on Telegram shortly after 2:00 a.m. that drones were posing a threat in the area. By 5:00 a.m., he confirmed an attack had taken place but avoided specifying the targets, referring only to damage to civilian infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Local Telegram channels, however, contradicted the official narrative, stating that the drones had hit the Saratov oil refinery. They reported that a fire broke out at the site following the strike, although authorities did not acknowledge damage to the facility.

This refinery has been targeted multiple times in recent months. On the night of November 11, several explosions were recorded over Saratov and the nearby city of Engels, later confirmed by Ukraine’s General Staff as a strike on the refinery area. A similar attack occurred on October 16, when another drone strike hit the facility.

The Saratov refinery is one of Russia’s oldest oil-processing sites, with a crude oil capacity of 4.8 million tons as of two years ago. It is also known for supplying fuel to the Russian Armed Forces.

