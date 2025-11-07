Russia says it foiled terror plot in Moscow Region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian security forces have thwarted a terrorist plot in the Moscow Region, detaining a suspected Ukrainian intelligence operative who was allegedly transporting explosives for an attack, the ministry’s spokeswoman Irina Volk announced Friday.

"Officers from the Interior Ministry’s Center for Combating Extremism in the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the Federal Security Service, have detained a 27-year-old resident of Volokolamsk suspected of preparing a terrorist attack," Volk stated, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to the spokeswoman, the perpetrator initiated correspondence with an unknown person via a messenger app and indicated his willingness to assist Ukrainian security agencies.

"On the instructions of his handler, he arrived at a garage complex in the city of Lyubertsy in the Moscow Region, where he retrieved a package containing an explosive device from a cache. His accomplice was supposed to deliver it to Moscow's Izmailovsky Park where he would also hide it for subsequent retrieval. While carrying out the plan, he was detained by police," the spokeswoman explained.

A criminal case has been initiated under Articles 30 and 205 of the Russian Criminal Code. The suspect has been detained. Police are currently conducting measures aimed at identifying and locating the suspect's accomplices.

News.Az