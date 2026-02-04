Russian drone strike kills 2, injures 20 in Zaporizhzhia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed two people and injured at least 20 others, including children, according to regional authorities.

Officials said the attack took place in the evening, hitting residential areas and damaging a multi-story apartment building, shops and parked vehicles. Emergency services later confirmed fires broke out, including fires involving several cars, which were later extinguished, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Authorities said the two people killed were both 18 years old. Among the injured were several children, including a 15-year-old girl and others aged 17, 12 and 11. Officials earlier reported that one of the injured teenagers was in extremely serious condition.

Emergency responders completed rescue operations after the strike and said psychological support was provided to several affected residents, including children.

Regional officials said the city had been under prolonged air alert conditions before the attack, with warnings active for nearly a full day.

The strike is part of ongoing attacks targeting Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. Regional authorities continue to assess damage and provide assistance to affected residents as emergency services monitor the situation.

The situation remains fluid, and officials continue to release updates as more information becomes available.

News.Az