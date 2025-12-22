Russia strikes Odesa overnight: Power cut, injuries reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

Overnight Russian attacks hit Ukraine’s Odesa region, damaging power lines and injuring at least one person, officials said.

A 30-year-old man sustained moderate shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized. Windows in residential buildings were broken, and utility crews are working to restore services, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strikes, confirmed by the Ukrainian Air Force, prompted air raid alerts in Odesa and Bolhrad districts. Part of one district temporarily lost electricity due to the attacks.

This follows a series of recent Russian assaults on Odesa, including missile strikes on ports, transport, and industrial infrastructure. Previous attacks caused fires and disrupted freight traffic along the M-15 Odesa-Reni highway.

Earlier in December, a major strike on energy infrastructure left Odesa without power for nearly five days, with surrounding areas like Artsyz still recovering.

News.Az