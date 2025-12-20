Missile strike on Odesa port kills 8, injures 27

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian ballistic missile attack on port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region on December 19 has killed eight people and injured 27, the State Emergency Service reported on Telegram. Some of the injured were inside a bus at the strike site.

The missile hit cargo trucks and passenger vehicles in a parking area, causing fires that were quickly extinguished by rescuers. Initially, seven people were reported dead and 15 injured, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The attack is part of a series of strikes targeting Odesa’s ports and energy infrastructure, prompting authorities to declare a state-level emergency in the region.

News.Az