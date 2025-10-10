Russia strikes Ukraine dwellings, targets energy sites in mass attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

A mass Russian attack triggered a fire in a high-rise apartment building in central Kyiv and targeted energy sites early on Friday, officials said, News.Az reports citing Reuters .

Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk said Russian forces were striking energy sites in the country and crews would be attempting to minimise the effects of the assault.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko eight people had been injured, with five of them in hospital. He said power cuts had hit the city.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said both drones and missiles had been deployed in the post-midnight assault on the capital.

Tkachenko said a drone set apartments on fire on the 6th and 7th floors of a high-rise block in the central Pecherskyi district.

Pictures posted online showed apartments ablaze as firefighters moved into position.

Grynchuk, writing on Facebook, said: "Energy experts are taking all necessary measures to minimise negative consequences."

"As soon as safety conditions allow, energy experts will begin clarifying the consequences of the attack and conducting restoration work."

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, drones had struck several targets, injuring three people and triggering at least one fire in a dwelling, the regional governor said.

