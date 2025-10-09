Ukraine claims strike on Russia’s major gas and oil facilities – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out overnight strikes on October 9 targeting key energy infrastructure in Russia’s Volgograd region, according to the General Staff of Ukraine.

The attacks reportedly hit the Korobkovsky gas processing plant and the Yefimovka linear production dispatch station—two of Russia’s significant gas and oil facilities, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The Korobkovsky gas processing plant, located in Kotovo, Volgograd region, is one of the largest plants for the primary processing of natural gas and associated petroleum gas in southern Russia, with a design capacity of 450 million m³ of natural and associated gas per year and 186,000 tons of light hydrocarbons per year.

Yefimovka linear production and dispatch station is a station that serves several main lines for the transportation of oil and petroleum products in the region, with a throughput capacity of 50 million tons per year.

Explosions and fires were recorded on the territory of both enterprises, and information about the consequences of the damage is being clarified.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are consistently implementing measures aimed at undermining the military and economic potential of Russia to stop the armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasizes.

News.Az