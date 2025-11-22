Slovakia backs U.S. peace plan for Ukraine, says PM Fico

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovakia supports the U.S. peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and believes the proposal offers favorable conditions for Russia, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday.

Fico described the U.S. initiative as “ambitious” and claimed it would leave Russia “a complete winner, strengthened both morally and economically.” He argued that Ukraine should accept the terms and said he would support the plan “within the minority that Slovakia represents in the European Union,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Fico, the latest proposal is less beneficial for Ukraine compared to discussions held in 2022, but he still considers it an opportunity to achieve an immediate ceasefire.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has also expressed support for the U.S. initiative. Orbán said the publication of the plan’s 28 points had launched “important processes” that could eventually lead to a peace summit in Budapest.

The 28-point plan, developed jointly by U.S. and Russian representatives, outlines several concessions Ukraine would need to make, including:

Moscow’s control over Donetsk and Luhansk

Russian control of occupied areas in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia

A reduced Ukrainian military

Ukraine abandoning its bid for NATO membership

EU officials have reportedly described the plan as a form of capitulation for Ukraine and are preparing their own ceasefire proposal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received the draft and is expected to discuss it with U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days.

News.Az