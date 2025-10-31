News.az
News
Oleh Kiper
Tag:
Oleh Kiper
Drone strikes hit Odesa region, homes burned, man hurt
21 Jan 2026-15:00
Russia hits energy facility in Odesa region overnight
17 Jan 2026-13:30
Russian drone strike hits Odesa region, fires reported
15 Jan 2026-15:46
Russia strikes Odesa energy facility with drones
11 Dec 2025-12:59
Russia strikes Odesa grid again, one injured
03 Dec 2025-14:47
Russian drones hit Odesa, damaging homes and gas station
27 Nov 2025-12:35
Russian drones strike Odesa twice overnight, targeting port and energy sites
04 Nov 2025-12:50
Russia launches overnight drone strike on Odesa energy site, triggers fire — authorities
31 Oct 2025-14:59
