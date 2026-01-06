Russia targets Ukraine energy facilities with drones, artillery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched drone and artillery strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities overnight on January 6, causing widespread power outages in several regions, including Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Slavutych.

Ukrenergo, the national electricity transmission operator, reported that emergency power cuts are in place, and restoration work is ongoing wherever security conditions allow. Restrictions on electricity use for both industrial and domestic consumers have also been implemented across the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strikes are part of a systematic Russian campaign targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with previous attacks on power plants causing severe damage and citywide outages.

