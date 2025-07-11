Russia to close Poland's consulate in Kaliningrad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has announced that it will shut down Poland's Consulate General in Kaliningrad on August 29, 2025, in response to Poland's closure of Russia’s consulate in Krakow.

"On July 11, the Russian foreign ministry summoned Poland’s charge d’affaires to hand over a note notifying that the Russian side recalls its agreement on the operation of the Polish consulate general in Kaliningrad from August 29, 2025 as a response measure to Poland’s decision to revoke the agreement on the operation of the Russian consulate general in Krakow from June 30, 2025," the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The ministry explained this step by "the Polish side’s ungrounded and unfriendly actions as it reduced Russia’s consular presence in Poland under an invented pretext."

"Russia’s diplomacy is based on the stance that not a single unfriendly action against our country will remain without a proportional response and consequences," it stressed.

On May 12, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced his decision to shut down Russia’s consulate general in Krakow, citing the results of a domestic investigation indicating Russia’s alleged involvement in a major fire at a shopping mall on Marywilska Street in Warsaw’s northern part in May 2024.

