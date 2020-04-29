Yandex metrika counter

Russia to cut crude production by 10% within OPEC+ in 2020

Russia’s crude oil production will go down by around 10% in 2020 due to OPEC+ restrictions compared with 2019 when it reached the record 560.2 mln tonnes, Energ

"Currently companies are preparing for cutting production. In May, the reduction will amount to roughly 19% compared with the level of February 2020. Considering the work of the first four months and a gradual decrease in reduction volumes, output volumes are planned to be reduced by around 10% by the end of the year compared with last year," he said.

