Russia to give military-technical response if F-16 jets appear over Ukraine — Lavrov

Russia is ready to give a military-technical response if F-16 fighter jets appear in the skies over Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the RT television channel on Friday, News.az reports.

"Of course, <...> a military-technical response will follow," he said, responding to a related question.

Lavrov added that Russia had presented "a very serious demarche" within the framework of the UN Security Council panel "nuclear five" in connection with the possibility of F-16 aircraft being prepared for transfer to Ukraine to carry nuclear weapons.

"Now there is talk about F-16 aircraft, which, indeed, can be equipped to carry nuclear weapons. We've said that publicly," Lavrov stressed.

News.Az