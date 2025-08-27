+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that oil supplies from Russia to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline will resume on Thursday, August 28.

The update came after Szijjarto held a phone conversation with Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Ukraine’s latest missile and drone strike on the Druzhba pipeline caused such severe damage that repairs are taking days. Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin informed me that after intensive work a temporary solution was found, so oil deliveries to Hungary can resume tomorrow in test mode at lower volumes," the Foreign Minister wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

Szijjarto also said that "Hungary’s commercial reserves are sufficient" and "there is no need to use our strategic reserves."

The minister said that Hungary once again calls on Ukraine "to stop attacking the pipeline to Hungary and endangering our energy security."

Szijjarto called it "outrageous that some Hungarian politicians and media defend the Ukrainians who attacked the pipeline," while the European Commission only "keeps on claiming there is "no supply risk."

Last week, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out several drone and missile strikes on the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline on Russian territory. Oil deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia were suspended while the pipeline was being repaired. Budapest and Bratislava demanded that Kiev stop the attacks and reminded the European Commission that it has undertaken to ensure the energy security of EU countries.

News.Az