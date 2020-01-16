Russia to send large delegation to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

A large delegation from Russia will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to observe snap parliamentary elections scheduled on February 9, said Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs of the Russian State Duma Leonid Slutsky, secki-2020.az reports.

According to him, the delegation includes members of the Council of Russian Federation and deputies of the State Duma: “Furthermore, Russia will also observe elections within several international structures, as well as Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and other international organizations, to which it has been included. I observed both Presidential and Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan for many times. I am sure, elections will be held fair this time too.”

News.Az