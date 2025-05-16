Russia, Ukraine agree in Istanbul to hold biggest prisoner swap

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Friday that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to carry out the largest prisoner-of-war exchange since the onset of the conflict between the two countries.

Speaking at a news conference in Istanbul, Umerov emphasized that this agreement was the key outcome of the meeting, mentioning that the date for the exchange has been set but cannot be disclosed at this stage, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"The meeting has concluded. We discussed a ceasefire and prisoner exchanges. Currently, we have agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners for 1,000 prisoners. These are the results of our meeting," he stated.

Umerov further noted that the Ukrainian delegation received instructions from the president to concentrate on achieving a ceasefire and facilitating the prisoner exchange.

News.Az