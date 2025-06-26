Russia, Ukraine conduct another round of prisoner swap

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Ukraine on Thursday carried out another prisoner exchange, the Russian Defense Ministry said, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

In accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, another group of Russian servicemen has been returned from the territory controlled by Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of conflict was handed over in exchange. The number of released prisoners from both sides was not provided.

During their latest round of talks in Türkiye's Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine agreed on an "all-for-all" exchange involving seriously ill and wounded prisoners, as well as soldiers under the age of 25.

