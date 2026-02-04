Russia unveils upgraded Mi-34M1 helicopter

According to exhibition materials, the helicopter is designed to carry one pilot and three passengers, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

It has a maximum speed of 220 kilometers per hour and a cruising speed of 180 kilometers per hour.

The Mi-34M1 is the first fully domestically produced light helicopter developed by Russian Helicopters. The aircraft is intended for a range of roles, including passenger transport, monitoring missions, and flight training.

The 13th National Aviation Infrastructure Salon (NAIS 2026), along with the Dronetech Exhibition dedicated to unmanned, autonomous, and robotic systems, is taking place at the Crocus Expo in Moscow on February 4–5.