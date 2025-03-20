Russia, U.S. likely to hold talks early next week: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next Russia-U.S. talks, which Washington has said may be held on Sunday, are likely to take place early next week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"It may not be Sunday itself, now the last nuances are being agreed," Peskov said, adding that the meeting may happen in the next few days, possibly early next week.

Moscow and Washington will discuss the Ukraine settlement and the Black Sea initiative, which was covered during Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump's recent phone call, he said.

The Kremlin said after the phone call Tuesday that Putin and Trump agreed to begin talks to further work out specific details of an agreement regarding the safety of navigation in the Black Sea.

U.S. president's special envoy Steven Witkoff previously said that the United States and Russia are scheduled to hold talks on Sunday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

