Russia, Uzbekistan approve strategic military partnership program

The plan for military cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan for 2025 and the strategic partnership program in the military sector for 2026-2030 were inked in Tashkent on Wednesday.

The documents were signed by Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and his Uzbek counterpart Shukhrat Halmukhamedov, News.Az reports, citing TASS. The ceremony was held within the framework of the Russian defense minister’s official visit to Uzbekistan.According to the Russian military agency, the 2025 cooperation plan between the defense ministries of Russia and Uzbekistan includes 50 joint events on all activity tracks of the military agencies of both countries.

