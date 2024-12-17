Russia warns of severe consequences for Ukraine following death of senior general Kirillov

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, issued a stern warning that the Kyiv regime will "pay dearly" for the death of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops.

"Attempts to intimidate our nation, stop the Russian offensive or sow fear are doomed. Certain punishment awaits Banderite Nazis, including the top military and political leaders of a crumbling country," Medvedev’s office quoted the Russian politician as saying in a message of condolences to the family and friends of the fallen general, News.az reports, citing TASS. Medvedev condemned the attack by what he called the collapsing Kyiv regime. "This terrorist attack demonstrates the agony of the Banderite regime, which is struggling to justify its shaky existence in the eyes of its Western patrons and prolong the deadly hostilities while delivering cowardly attacks on civilians in cities and towns," he emphasized.The senior Russian security official described Kirillov as a true patriot of Russia. "Igor [Kirillov] was a military leader known for his unwavering devotion to his duties. I knew him as a dedicated professional and a reliable, honest, and responsible person," he added.On the morning of December 17, an explosive device planted in a scooter exploded near the entrance of a residential building on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow, investigators revealed. Kirillov, 54, and his aide were killed in the blast. The Russian Investigative Committee has classified the explosion as a terrorist attack, Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko announced.

News.Az