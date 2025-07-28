Russia will close 20 crossing points with Ukraine starting from August 1

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian government has ordered the official closure of 20 border crossing points with Ukraine that previously operated under a bilateral agreement, effective from August 1, News.Az reports.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order in this regard.

"Starting from August 1, 2025, the border crossing points established in accordance with the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of Ukraine dated February 8, 1995, on border crossing points along the state border between the Russian Federation and Ukraine shall be closed, according to the list provided in the annex," the document states.

The decree also notes that the list includes 13 automobile and 7 railway crossing points.

News.Az