Russia will have to strike NATO military bases in case of an escalation: Security Council

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev did not rule out a scenario, in which Russia will have to strike NATO military bases in case of an escalation due to the use of Western-made long-range weapons against Russia, News.az reports citing TASS.

"If the conflict develops by the escalation scenario, it is impossible to rule out anything, because the NATO member states have effectively got fully involved in this conflict," he said in an interview with Al Arabiya.He made this comment answering a question if Russia can strike military hubs in Romania and Poland, if long-range Western-made missiles will continue to be used against it.The Western states must realize that they fight on Ukraine’s side," Medvedev continued."Meanwhile, they fight not only by shipping weapons and providing money. They fight directly, because they provide targets on Russian territory and control American and European missiles. They fight with the Russian Federation. And if this is the case, nothing could be ruled out," the politician stated.Medvedev explained that "even the most difficult and sad scenario is possible.""We would not want such scenario, we have all said that repeatedly," the deputy chairman of the Security Council underscored. "We want peace, but this peace must take Russia’s interest into consideration in full."

