At the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian agents reportedly rented apartments near the Office of the President of Ukraine in Kyiv with orders to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The plot was part of a broader Kremlin plan to seize control of Ukraine. Zelenskyy has survived nearly a dozen assassination attempts since the war began. A source close to the president told that the agents had explicit instructions to capture or kill him if he did not flee, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

"Early in the war, a joke circulated that Zelenskyy became a comedian because he was unafraid of bombing. His survival and humor captured the defiant spirit of Ukraine," CNN noted.

Previous attempts include:

March 2024: Zelenskyy revealed more than ten attempts on his life.

April 2024: Ukrainian and Polish intelligence stopped a Russian plot in Poland.

May 2024: SBU uncovered a network targeting Zelenskyy and top Ukrainian intelligence officials.

June 2025: A retired Polish officer recruited by Russian intelligence was stopped while planning an attack at Rzeszów Airport using drones or sniper systems.

The incidents highlight the persistent threats against Zelenskyy and the lengths Moscow went to destabilize Ukraine.

