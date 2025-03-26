Russian ambassador Darchiyev departs for US to begin mission

"The ambassador has set off for the United States," the source said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

At the first round of talks in Riyadh on February 18, Russia and the United States reached an agreement to expedite the appointment of new ambassadors. Washington gave its approval to appoint Darchiyev as the next Russian ambassador following another round of bilateral talks held in Istanbul on February 27. The move came as Russia and the United States revived dialogue on restoring relations that Moscow has said would mostly target a return to full diplomatic work.

Russia’s previous ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, ended his tenure in October.