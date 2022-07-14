Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov visited Shusha, the cultural capital of our country, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

The guest got acquainted with the city, its history and future development plans together with Polad Bulbuloglu, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia.

The diplomat got acquainted with the condition of the cultural and architectural monuments destroyed by the invaders.

News.Az