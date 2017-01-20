Russian and Armenian FMs discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign ministers of Russia and Armenia Sergey Lavrov and Edward Nalbandian on Thursday held a meeting in Moscow, APA reports citing RIA Novosti.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Armenia Sergey Lavrov and Edward Nalbandian on Thursday held a meeting in Moscow, APA reports citing RIA Novosti.



The FMs discussed the process of implementing the agreements reached on the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh in Vienna and Saint Petersburg.



During the meeting, the ministers discussed other issues on the agenda of the Armenian-Russian relations.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict entered its modern phase when the Armenian SRR made territorial claims against the Azerbaijani SSR in 1988.

News.Az

News.Az