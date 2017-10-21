Russian and Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies discuss fight against drugs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sides exchanged information on the situation in the area of ​​illicit drug trafficking in Russia and Azerbaijan.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia host a meeting between the chief of the Drug Control Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, lieutenant-general of Police Andrei Khrapov and the chief of the Main Directorate for Combating Drugs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, Major-General Azi Aslanov, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The sides exchanged information on the situation in the area of ​​illicit drug trafficking in the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and also discussed promising areas for the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of combating drug trafficking, the official website of the Russian Interior Ministry reports.

News.Az

