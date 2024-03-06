Russian, Armenian FMs mull normalization process with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov had a phone talk with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, says Russian MFA.

It was noted that during the phone call that took place on March 5, mutual activities between the two countries were discussed within the framework of general integration associations.

“The ministers discussed current issues of bilateral and regional agenda, including, the normalization process of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, as well as, mutual activity within the general integration associations,” was noted in the information released by the Russian Ministry.

News.Az