Russian, Armenian leaders discuss bilateral ties
- 1016079
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/russian-armenian-leaders-discuss-bilateral-ties Copied
Photo: TASS
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone talk on Friday.According to the Armenian premier’s office, Pashinyan and Putin discussed the results of Armenia’s Chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and upcoming tasks within the framework of the EAEU, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.
The Armenian and Russian leaders also exchanged views on a number of issues on the Armenia-Russia bilateral agenda.