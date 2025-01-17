Yandex metrika counter

Russian, Armenian leaders discuss bilateral ties

  • Region
  • Share
Russian, Armenian leaders discuss bilateral ties
Photo: TASS

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone talk on Friday.

According to the Armenian premier’s office, Pashinyan and Putin discussed the results of Armenia’s Chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and upcoming tasks within the framework of the EAEU, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

The Armenian and Russian leaders also exchanged views on a number of issues on the Armenia-Russia bilateral agenda.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      