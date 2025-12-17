Russia strikes residential buildings in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched multiple strikes on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, hitting residential buildings and infrastructure facilities and leaving civilians injured, local authorities said.

According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Russian attacks damaged a high-rise residential building as air raid alerts remained in effect across the city, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

“Russia is attacking Zaporizhzhia. There are hits on a residential building. The air raid alert continues. Stay in safe places until the alert is lifted,” Fedorov said in a statement.

He later confirmed that Russian forces carried out three separate strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district. Two residential buildings were hit in the city, and authorities warned that people could be trapped under the rubble as rescue efforts continued.

Fedorov also reported that a woman was injured in the Kushuhum community outside the regional center. She is receiving medical treatment, while the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Zaporizhzhia and nearby areas have been regularly targeted by Russian strikes using drones, guided aerial bombs and missiles.

Just a day earlier, on December 16, a Russian drone hit another high-rise building in the city, setting several apartments on fire and injuring residents. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said four apartments on the fifth and sixth floors burned over an area of about 120 square meters.

Emergency responders rescued five residents from upper floors, including two using a ladder truck. Four people were injured in that attack, including a 58-year-old man in serious condition, a 28-year-old man in moderate condition, and two elderly women who received medical assistance at the scene.

Earlier this month, Russian strikes also damaged shops, private homes, farm buildings and power lines in Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding region, underscoring the continued threat to civilian areas far from the front line.

Ukrainian authorities have urged residents to follow air raid warnings and remain in shelters as the situation remains volatile.

News.Az