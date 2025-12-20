Russian attack on Odessa port kills eight; Ukraine strikes oil sites

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian missile strike on port infrastructure in Odessa, southern Ukraine, late Friday resulted in eight deaths and 27 injuries, according to Ukraine's Emergency Service on Saturday morning.

Some of the wounded were on a bus at the epicentre of the overnight strike, the service said in a Telegram post. Trucks caught fire in the parking lot, and cars were also damaged, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.



The port was struck with ballistic missiles, said Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odessa region.

Elsewhere, Ukraine said its drones struck a Russian oil rig belonging to Lukoil in the Caspian Sea and a military patrol ship named “Okhotnik,” near a rig, as Kiev steps up attacks on Moscow's oil infrastructure.

The ship was patrolling in the Caspian Sea near an oil and gas production platform. The extent of the damage is still being clarified, the statement added. The attack, which Ukraine's general staff said took place on Friday, is one of a string of strikes targeting Russian drilling infrastructure in the Caspian Sea in recent weeks, but the first one that the Ukrainian military acknowledged officially.

A drilling platform of the Filanovsky oil rig was damaged in the attack, according to the Ukrainian military. The rig came under drone attacks at least two more times in December. Ukrainian drones also struck a radar system in the Krasnosilske area of Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine says that Russian oil infrastructure is a legitimate target since the trade revenue is Russia's main source for financing its almost four-year-old full-on war against the country.



Ukraine has been attacking Russian oil refineries throughout 2024 and 2025, but has visibly widened its campaign in recent weeks, claiming credit for sea-drone attacks on Russian shadow fleet tankers in the Black Sea and Mediterranean.

News.Az