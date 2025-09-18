Russian attacks kill 3, injure 22 in Ukraine, railway infrastructure targeted

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian strikes across Ukraine over the past day have killed at least three civilians and injured 22 others, authorities reported on September 18.

Ukrainian forces intercepted 48 of 75 drones launched overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones. Despite these defenses, 26 drones struck six locations, hitting railway infrastructure in Poltava Oblast and causing temporary power outages that delayed passenger trains. One person was injured in the railway attack, Governor Volodymyr Kohut said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Other recent attacks included a Russian drone hitting a gas station in Poltava Oblast, injuring one person, and strikes in Slatyne, Kharkiv Oblast, which killed a 73-year-old man and injured a 70-year-old woman. In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and eleven injured in Kostiantynivka.

Further attacks were reported in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring two people, and in Kherson Oblast, where 40 settlements—including the regional center—were targeted. Seven people, including a child, were injured, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Recent strikes on railway infrastructure appear aimed at disrupting civilian transportation and military logistics, reflecting an intensified Russian campaign in the region.

News.Az