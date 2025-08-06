Russian attacks kill 7, injure 37 in Ukraine as energy infrastructure targeted again - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched deadly attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, killing at least seven civilians and injuring 37, according to regional authorities. The strikes also damaged key energy infrastructure in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, threatening Ukraine’s winter preparedness.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia deployed 45 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones overnight, of which 36 were shot down. However, nine drones hit various targets, and debris from downed drones caused further damage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian attack on a resort killed two people and wounded 12, including at least four children. Two more men were killed when a drone struck a house in Stepnohirsk.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, four civilians were injured as Russian drones and artillery hit the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts, damaging homes, a gas pipeline, and power lines.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and seven others injured in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Zarichne. A drone and airstrike campaign also hit Kharkiv and surrounding areas, injuring a 20-year-old woman.

Eight people were injured in Kherson Oblast, where multiple houses were damaged. In Sumy Oblast, two men were killed and five others injured, including during a missile strike near Sumy and a drone attack in Esman.

In Odesa Oblast, drone strikes hit the Izmail district near the Romanian border, damaging gas infrastructure and cutting off service to about 2,500 customers. Romania responded by issuing an emergency alert and dispatching two F-16 jets.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strikes, calling them a deliberate attempt to cripple Ukraine’s heating infrastructure before winter. He urged the U.S., EU, and G7 to increase pressure on Moscow to force a genuine ceasefire:

"Right now in the Zaporizhzhia district, our medics and first responders are helping those wounded in a Russian strike on an ordinary recreation center. Twelve people have been injured. As of now, sadly, two people are confirmed dead.

My condolences to their families and loved ones. There is zero military sense in this strike – just cruelty aimed at instilling fear. Also at night, there were vicious attacks on power grids in the Dnipro region, a drone-dropped munition targeting civilians in Kherson, and a strike on a gas facility in Novosilske, Odesa region. Hundreds of families were left without gas. This was a deliberate blow to our preparations for the heating season – absolutely cynical, like every Russian strike on our energy infrastructure.

In the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, the Russians targeted people’s private homes. No matter what the Kremlin says, they will only genuinely seek to end the war once they feel adequate pressure. And right now, it is very important to strengthen all the levers in the arsenal of the United States, Europe, and the G7 so that a ceasefire truly comes into effect immediately. Ukraine sees the political will, appreciates the efforts of our partners, of America, and of everyone who is helping. And we are counting on the necessary decisions to follow."

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s power grid during the full-scale invasion, leading to widespread blackouts and energy shortages.

