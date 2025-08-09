Russian attacks kill 8, injure 24, including 2 children, over past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least eight civilians and injured 24 others, including two children, over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces launched 47 Shahed-type drones and decoys from multiple locations, including Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, and two Iskander-K missiles from occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Drones targeted Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblasts, while missiles struck the regional center of Dnipro in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Ukraine’s air defenses intercepted one missile and 16 drones, but 31 drones reached their targets across 15 locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, attacks killed two civilians and injured two in Siversk, with another person killed and five injured in Kostiantynivka. Additional injuries were reported in Yampil, Korovii Yar, and Bilytske.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast saw two fatalities when a Russian FPV drone hit a car in Zaporizhzhia district, alongside 585 strikes across 11 localities in the region.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 56-year-old woman was killed in Nikopol, and three others were injured in attacks including strikes on Dnipro city.

Kherson Oblast suffered 36 strikes, including on the regional center, resulting in one death and injuries to three people, including a child.

Kharkiv Oblast experienced attacks on 13 settlements, injuring seven people, including elderly men and women in Kupiansk and a teenage girl in Kluhyno-Bashkirivka.

In Sumy Oblast, a drone strike injured a 50-year-old man in the Seredyna-Buda community.

The ongoing attacks underscore the continued threat to civilians across multiple frontlines in Ukraine.

News.Az