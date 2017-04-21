Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs likely to meet on April 27

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia are likely to hold a tripartite meeting in Moscow on April 27 to discuss the settlement process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a diplomatic source told APA’s Moscow correspondent on April 21.

Another source confirmed to APA that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will pay a visit to Moscow on April 27.



In his interview with APA last month, Mammadyarov did not rule out a possible tripartite meeting with his Russian and Armenian counterparts, Seryeg Lavrov and Edward Nalbandian respectively, on the initiative of Moscow.



Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a briefing on April 29 that a tripartite meeting is expected to be held between Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers.

News.Az

