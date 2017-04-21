Yandex metrika counter

Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs likely to meet on April 27

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs likely to meet on April 27

Foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia are likely to hold a tripartite meeting in Moscow on April 27 to discuss the settlement process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a diplomatic source told APA’s Moscow correspondent on April 21.

Another source confirmed to APA that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will pay a visit to Moscow on April 27.
 
In his interview with APA last month, Mammadyarov did not rule out a possible tripartite meeting with his Russian and Armenian counterparts, Seryeg Lavrov and Edward Nalbandian respectively, on the initiative of Moscow.
 
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a briefing on April 29 that a tripartite meeting is expected to be held between Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      