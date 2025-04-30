Russian Baltic Fleet ships conduct live-fire drills

"A special shield simulating a warship of a conditional enemy was used as a sea target. Urengoy and Kazanets small anti-submarine ships fired at it from 76.2 mm and 30 mm artillery systems," the press service said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

In addition, the crews of Urengoy and Kazanets destroyed drone boats of the conditional enemy with the fire of shipboard artillery and large-caliber machine guns.

"The crews of small anti-submarine ships also destroyed air targets, for which an aerial imitation of a probe at anchor was used," the press service said.